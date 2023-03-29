San Jose

Police Arrest Man Suspected of Multiple San Jose School Burglaries

By Katy St. Clair | Bay City News

San Jose Police Department vehicle.
NBC Bay Area

A man suspected of burglarizing schools in the San Jose area has been arrested, police said Tuesday. 

Juan Rodriguez, 44, of San Jose, was arrested March 21 on suspicion of carrying out a series of commercial burglaries at several schools in the East Side Union, Mount Pleasant and Alum Rock school districts between August 2022 and February 2023. 

Rodriguez allegedly targeted portable classrooms without alarm systems during late night and early morning hours, prying open locked doors and stealing electronic items, including audio and visual equipment for hearing and vision-impaired students.

San Jose police arrested Rodriguez in a stolen vehicle with numerous pieces of stolen property belonging to the schools, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

A search warrant at Rodriguez's residence allegedly uncovered laptops, printers, security cameras, and specialty equipment for hearing and vision-impaired students. 

San Jose 21 hours ago

Suspect Identified in San Jose Hit-and-Run That Left Woman, Dog Dead

San Jose Mar 28

Pedestrian Struck by Car in San Jose, Taken to Hospital

Detectives are coordinating with representatives from the various schools to return the property, police said.

Rodriguez was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, felony vandalism, possession of stolen property and bringing a weapon onto school grounds. 

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Doran #4511 of the Financial Crimes Unit, Burglary Detail at (408) 277-4631 or at 4511@sanjoseca.gov.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us