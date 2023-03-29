Police Arrest Man Suspected of Multiple San Jose School Burglaries

A man suspected of burglarizing schools in the San Jose area has been arrested, police said Tuesday.

Juan Rodriguez, 44, of San Jose, was arrested March 21 on suspicion of carrying out a series of commercial burglaries at several schools in the East Side Union, Mount Pleasant and Alum Rock school districts between August 2022 and February 2023.

Rodriguez allegedly targeted portable classrooms without alarm systems during late night and early morning hours, prying open locked doors and stealing electronic items, including audio and visual equipment for hearing and vision-impaired students.

San Jose police arrested Rodriguez in a stolen vehicle with numerous pieces of stolen property belonging to the schools, police said.

A search warrant at Rodriguez's residence allegedly uncovered laptops, printers, security cameras, and specialty equipment for hearing and vision-impaired students.

Detectives are coordinating with representatives from the various schools to return the property, police said.

Rodriguez was booked at Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of commercial burglary, felony vandalism, possession of stolen property and bringing a weapon onto school grounds.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Doran #4511 of the Financial Crimes Unit, Burglary Detail at (408) 277-4631 or at 4511@sanjoseca.gov.