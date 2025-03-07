5 arrested in gang-motivated attack of mother, son in San Jose, police say

Five suspects, mostly teenagers, have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a mother and son in San Jose in what police called a gang-motivated attack, the department announced Friday.

The attack happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 in a business parking lot along the 3000 block of Story Road, police said.

The five male suspects approached the mother and son as they were shopping and proceeded to "violently" assault the son, causing him to lose consciousness, according to police. The mother tried to stop the attack but ended up being assaulted as well.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police said the attack was gang motivated.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

Detectives later identified the suspects as three adults – Emiliano Jimenez, 20; Tommy Gonzalez, 19; and Mario Perez, 18 – and two juveniles, both 16 years old. All five suspects are from San Jose.

Perez and the two 16-year-old suspects were arrested on Feb. 12, police said. Officers found two illegal firearms while taking the 16-year-old suspects into custody. They were both booked into juvenile hall for robbery, assault and various firearm-related crimes.

Jimenez and Gonzalez were arrested on March 4 and booked into jail for gang-motivated robbery and assault, police said.