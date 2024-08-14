San Jose

3 suspects arrested for gang-related shooting in San Jose

By Bay City News

Sign at the San Jose Police Department.
NBC Bay Area

Three suspects were arrested for a gang-related shooting in San Jose in June, police said.

The suspects were identified as David Ramirez Salas and Johnathan Hernandez, both 19, and a 17-year-old boy whose name was not released because he is a minor.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The police are still looking for a fourth suspect named Brian Felix Rojas, 19.

The alleged shooting happened on June 7 at a restaurant in the 5500 block of Cottle Road. Police responded to the scene due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspects had fled before the arrival of officers, who learned that the suspects had an altercation with a man who was dining at the restaurant with his wife and baby.
One of the suspects had allegedly fired a bullet toward the family, but no one was hit.

The suspects were eventually identified and investigators determined the shooting was gang-related.

Officers secured arrest warrants for the suspects, as well as search warrants for their homes. Two firearms with high-capacity magazines and clothing with gang markings were seized from the residence of one of the suspects.

Salas and Hernandez were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail, while the juvenile suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Local

Crime and Courts 26 mins ago

Scott Peterson now: What happened after Laci Peterson murder conviction?

San Jose 3 hours ago

San Jose police officer charged in series of domestic violence incidents

San Jose police encourage the public to call their gang investigations unit at (408) 277-3835 if they have more information about the case or Rojas' location.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us