3 suspects arrested for gang-related shooting in San Jose

Three suspects were arrested for a gang-related shooting in San Jose in June, police said.

The suspects were identified as David Ramirez Salas and Johnathan Hernandez, both 19, and a 17-year-old boy whose name was not released because he is a minor.

The police are still looking for a fourth suspect named Brian Felix Rojas, 19.

The alleged shooting happened on June 7 at a restaurant in the 5500 block of Cottle Road. Police responded to the scene due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. The suspects had fled before the arrival of officers, who learned that the suspects had an altercation with a man who was dining at the restaurant with his wife and baby.

One of the suspects had allegedly fired a bullet toward the family, but no one was hit.

The suspects were eventually identified and investigators determined the shooting was gang-related.

Officers secured arrest warrants for the suspects, as well as search warrants for their homes. Two firearms with high-capacity magazines and clothing with gang markings were seized from the residence of one of the suspects.

Salas and Hernandez were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail, while the juvenile suspect was booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

San Jose police encourage the public to call their gang investigations unit at (408) 277-3835 if they have more information about the case or Rojas' location.