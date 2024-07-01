7 arrested for vandalizing San Jose police car, injuring officer during sideshow

San Jose police on Monday announced the arrests of seven people believed to be involved in vandalizing a patrol car and injuring an officer during a recent sideshow.

The incident happened in June as the officer was responding to reports of an injured person at an illegal sideshow.

Video showed more than a half-dozen people – some wearing masks – pounding on the patrol car as the officer sat inside.

Among those arrested was 20-year-old Matthew Nolan of San Mateo, the man prosecutors say was seen kicking in the patrol car's windshield and injuring the officer.

"If you attack a San Jose police officer attempting to help an injured person so you can become famous on TikTok, it's possible you may escape consequences for hours or days, but be assured we will find you and we will arrest you," acting San Jose police Chief Paul Joseph said.

The arrests also included one of the sideshow drivers and a juvenile. The suspects are from a variety of cities, such as Salinas, San Francisco and even Yucca, Arizona. All now face felony charges.

"These defendants wanted to post something online, to be part of something viral and edgy," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. "They wanted attention. They got it."

"We're sending a clear message that whether you live here or cross city, county or state lines to commit a crime, we will find you and hold you accountable," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan added.

Right now, San Jose can impound a car involved in a sideshow for 30 days. Police can also cite someone just for watching the illegal shows.

Police said detectives are now using technology to help identify those involved in a sideshow and make arrests days or weeks later after analyzing all the evidence.

Detectives said they're also working on a regionwide effort with the hopes of one day forming a Bay Area task force to better combat the problem.

"If they could attack a uniformed officer like this, what could they do to everyone else?" Joseph said.