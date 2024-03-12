Palo Alto police investigate assault, carjacking

A man was carjacked in Palo Alto over the weekend and police are trying to find the suspects.

At about 5:51 a.m. Saturday, a custodian driving his own Toyota 4Runner in a parking lot in the 700 block of Page Mill Road. He stopped near a dumpster and left his vehicle idling as he went to throw away some trash. The man, who was in his 50s, noticed a light brown, older model sedan idling in a nearby parking space with a woman sitting inside. As he returned to his vehicle, he heard a man's voice behind him and felt a blow to his shoulder from behind. He fell to the ground and lost consciousness.

When the victim woke up, both his vehicle and the brown sedan were gone, so he called police.

Police have not located the suspects, but the man's stolen car was recovered around 9 a.m. in Oakland when it was found ablaze in the 600 block of Embarcadero West.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact Palo Alto Police at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or texted to (650) 383-8984.