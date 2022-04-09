San Jose

Assault Victim Dies, Primary Suspect Now Suspected of Homicide

The case is the city's sixth homicide of 2022

By Bay City News

A man who was hospitalized with head trauma from a March 27 assault died Friday, and the San Jose man who was arrested in connection with the incident is now suspected of homicide, police said Saturday.

Amiel Mirador, 32, of San Jose, is now suspected of homicide in the assault, according to police. The case is the city's sixth homicide of 2022.

Amiel Mirador

The case began around 8:11 p.m. March 27 when officers responded to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero in San Jose, according to police.

The officers found a man suffering from head trauma. The victim was hospitalized and died Thursday of his injuries, police said.

Mirador was identified as the primary suspect in the assault, arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail March 27, according to police.

The coroner's office will share the victim's name after the man's family has been reached, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Bagon or Detective Ancelet of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

Crime tips can be submitted anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org.

