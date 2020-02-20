San Jose

At Least 1 Dead After Collision on NB I-680 Early Thursday in SJ

By Bay City News

At least one person has died following a traffic collision on northbound Interstate Highway 680 in San Jose early Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision was first reported at 2:17 a.m. just north of Jackson Avenue. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle struck a sign and signboard at the scene. The CHP couldn't confirm if anyone else was in the vehicle.

No lanes are currently blocked.

