Watch: Man tries to steal meal delivery robot from San Jose restaurant

A man was caught on camera trying to steal a meal delivery robot from a San Jose restaurant last weekend.

The attempted theft happened sometime before 11 a.m. Sunday at a pho restaurant along the 2500 block of South King Road, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured the man pick up the robot and carry it outside to an SUV. Two restaurant workers confront him and pull the robot out of his arms. The man then gets into his vehicle and drives off.

The restaurant reported the incident to police but did not need officers to respond, police said.