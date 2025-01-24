San Jose

Watch: Man tries to steal meal delivery robot from San Jose restaurant

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was caught on camera trying to steal a meal delivery robot from a San Jose restaurant last weekend.

The attempted theft happened sometime before 11 a.m. Sunday at a pho restaurant along the 2500 block of South King Road, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Surveillance cameras captured the man pick up the robot and carry it outside to an SUV. Two restaurant workers confront him and pull the robot out of his arms. The man then gets into his vehicle and drives off.

The restaurant reported the incident to police but did not need officers to respond, police said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us