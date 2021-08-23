Authorities Arrest Suspect in Sexual Assault of Girl

A San Jose man suspected of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl earlier this year in Santa Clara County was arrested on Friday.

Edisson Garcia-Guzman, 44, was taken into custody in connection with the assault on May 30, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The girl was found in the area of Quimby Road near Bishop Price Way, in unincorporated San Jose. She told deputies she had been hitchhiking and was picked up by a man who gave her alcohol. The man allegedly physically and sexually assaulted the girl on the side of Quimby Road and then left her stranded there, according to the sheriff's office.

An investigation by sheriff's office detectives led to identifying Garcia-Guzman as a suspect in the assault, and he reportedly admitted to meeting with the girl the night of the assault.

He was taken into custody Friday afternoon and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of sexual assault and rape of a minor, on $500,000 bail.

Anyone who may have had had any inappropriate contact with Garcia-Guzman is asked to to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808-4500 or the sheriff's office investigative services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431.