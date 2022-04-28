Baby Brandon's Mother Speaks After San Jose Kidnapping Suspects Appear in Court

The mother of a kidnapped infant spoke out Thursday after watching his alleged kidnappers make their first appearance in a San Jose courtroom.

It was difficult to watch the suspects in court, Jessica Ayala said, adding she is grateful and holding her baby boy a little tighter after he was found Tuesday.

"I’m thankful to God for giving the chance to reunite with my son and the authorities that made this possible," Ayala said in Spanish while speaking to reporters outside the courthouse. "We are very happy as a family, me as a mother, my husband is very happy as a father, that we have Brandon with us safe and sound. I can’t explain with words what my heart feels.”

Jose Roman Portillo, 28, and Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, are charged with kidnapping and related felonies after 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar was taken from his grandmother's San Jose home, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Portillo and Ramirez are being held on no bail and will return to court at noon Friday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A third suspect arrested in connection with the kidnapping was released without charges, NBC Bay Area confirmed.