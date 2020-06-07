BART Adjusts Schedule to Accommodate New Station Opening in Santa Clara County

Starting Monday, BART will be running on a schedule adjusted for next weekend's openings of its Milpitas and Berryessa stations.

The two stations, opening Saturday, June 13, will mean 13 added minutes of travel time on the Daly City - Berryessa (Green) and Richmond - Berryessa (Orange) lines, BART officials said.

The 10-mile, $2.3 billion Berryessa project extends BART service from the Warm Springs District in Fremont through Milpitas to the Berryessa area of North San Jose.

The extension is BART's first foray into Santa Clara County and gives the transit agency a total of 50 stations and roughly 130 miles of track.

Funds for the project came from Santa Clara County's Measure A in 2000; the California Traffic Congestion Relief Program and the Federal Transit Administration New Starts Program.

The Milpitas station is located at 1755 S. Milpitas Blvd. and the Berryessa/North San Jos� Station is 925 Berryessa Station Way.

Both stations will include direct VTA bus connection service, drop-off and pick-up areas for pedestrians and shuttles, bicycle storage and public areas to allow people to meet with each other near each station.

The Milpitas station will also include a direct connection to VTA's Milpitas light-rail station.

With BART service reduced during shelter in place orders, the hours of operation are 5 to 9 a.m. on weekdays and 8 to 9 p.m. on weekends.

More information on the new stations and schedules is available at https://www.bart.gov/news/articles/2020/news20200519