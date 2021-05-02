fire

Crews Stop Forward Progress of Basin Fire in Santa Cruz Mountains

By Bay City News

Cal Fire CZU

Crews stopped forward progress on the Basin Fire in the Santa Cruz mountains that began burning Sunday at Big Basin Redwoods State Park.

The blaze, dubbed the Basin Fire, was reported about 12:11 p.m., and Cal Fire posted photos of a plume of smoke coming from the remote area. The fire is in an area that burned during last year's CZU Lightning Complex fires.

Boulder Creek, Ben Lomond and Santa Cruz fire departments assisted the battle against this fire which damaged approximately 2 acres.

Cal Fire CZU tweeted that "ground resources have been making their way in, as it is very difficult access."

No structures are threatened. Multiple engines and crews were dispatched and are trying to access the fire, and a Cal Fire helicopter is making water drops.

No other information was immediately available.

