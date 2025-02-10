Bay Area gears up to host Super Bowl LX

The Bay Area is gearing up to host Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in 2026, making it the second time the venue has hosted the big game.

In Downtown San Jose, people cheered and groaned their way through Superbowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Philadelphia, ultimately losing 40-22.

Bay Area fans said they are looking forward to the ambiance the big game will bring to the South Bay, and businesses said it will be much needed.

"I think it's going to help a lot like it did last time," said Renzo Figueroa of Redwood City.

Nearly ten years to the day after Super Bowl XLVI was played at Levi's Stadium, the Bay Area will welcome visitors from around the world.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and Bay Area Host Committee President Zaileen Janmohamed were already preparing to take over in New Orleans.

"I am walking around with a notepad and paying special attention to things like mobility. How can we get people coming into three airports so they know where they are going, check into hotels, and enjoy the diversity and food we have in the Bay Area?" Mahan said.

From restaurants and bars to hotels, the entire Bay Area stands to score a significant economic boost based on what happened during the last Super Bowl in 2016.

"In the region, we saw a $240 million economic boost. That is from sales tax, but for Santa Clara alone, we only saw about 7% of that," said Harbir Bhatia, CEO of the Silicon Valley Ventral Chamber of Commerce.

Bhatia said she expects Santa Clara to see the most significant financial boost from the big game.

The handoff to the Bay Area is set for Monday in New Orleans.

"We will accept the torch or football and the clock starts ticking for the Bay," Janmohamed said.

Kira Klapper speaks with San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and BAHC CEO and President Zaileen Janmohamed as they are in New Orleans for the Super Bowl cities handoff.