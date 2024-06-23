South Bay

Beloved Bay Area Italian restaurants shutter operations

Cousins Vince Pezella and Renee Fiorilllo said they chose to close their respective restaurants, Pezella’s Villa Napoli and Fiorillo’s Restaurant

By Thom Jensen

Two South Bay Italian eateries are closing their doors for good after decades of feeding techies and local families.

Cousins Vince Pezella and Renee Fiorilllo said they chose to close their respective restaurants, Pezella’s Villa Napoli and Fiorillo’s Restaurant. They said it was the end of an era and that the timing was right.  

“We’ve been here three generations. This is the 4th generation, but for three generations we’ve seen people come and go,” said Pezella, at his Sunnyvale restaurant.  

Pezella’s family-owned and run business has been his second home since he was 16-years-old. The restaurant approached its 67th year of business  

Valerie Nibert, Pezella’s manager, said it will be different not coming to the restaurant anymore.  

“It’s going to be different when I wake up tomorrow morning, and say wait a minute what day is it, when I know I should be here,” Nibert said. 

Similar to Nibert, many who have worked at the restaurant said they are going to miss the people and friends they’ve met and made over the years.  

Fiorilllo said her family gathered and collectively decided to close their respective doors of the Santa Clara eatery after 57 years in business,  

In the two weeks since announcing the closure, both restaurants have been packed with regulars looking to get a last bite. 

“Friendship is the most important thing that I’m going to miss, because this family is tight, and the customers are their family,” said Vern Deto of Santa Clara.  

