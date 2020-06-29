Illegal Fireworks

Bay Area Officials Plan to Crack Down on Illegal 4th of July Fireworks

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials in the Bay Area said they are staffing up to crack down on illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Illegal fireworks in cities all over the Bay Area have been on recent display or could be heard by residents at all hours of the night. In San Jose, the fire department said there is nowhere to go in the city to see a legal fireworks show during the holiday.

But officials said that will not let anyone off the hook if they light up illegal fireworks. They want people to report illegal fireworks via 311 or online.

Oakland 23 hours ago

Fireworks Cause 3-Alarm Fire in Oakland Hills

Illegal Fireworks Jun 22

Residents Want to End Illegal, Late-Night Fireworks in Oakland

Meanwhile, legal fireworks are being sold in Gilroy. The fireworks, however, must be used in city limits.

The city is planning a small show on the Fourth of July at Gilroy High School.

This article tagged under:

Illegal Fireworks4th of July
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us