Bay Area School Cancels Trip to China Amid Deadly Coronavirus

A Los Gatos school is canceling their trip to China as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread, already taking the lives of at least 132 people.

Travelers from China arriving to San Francisco Tuesday night say they are glad to be home.

“It’s horrible,” said traveler Jasmine Zhang. “I hope this can be over soon, pray for China.”

Zhang said that people in Shanghai are afraid of catching the deadly virus, wearing masks and waiting long lines where government officials are checking temperatures.

Flights from most cities in China are still arriving in the United States but that could change.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded its travel warning, urging Americans to avoid non-essential travel to "all" parts of China, not just the outbreak epicenter Wuhan.

“We have been running a trip to china since 2010,” said Mark Silver.

Hillbrook School in Los Gatos is taking the warning seriously, canceling a trip for 30 7th and 8th graders in March.

“Students were very disappointed, as chaperones were very disappointed, I mean this is something people had really been looking forward to,” said Silver. “At the same time, I think everybody recognizes that it makes sense.”

Tech giant Apple said it will restrict employee travel to and from China, while temporarily closing one of its stores there.

In Palo Alto, a Lunar New Year celebration is canceled as a precaution.

The CDC has expanded screening at U.S. airports from five to 20.

United Airlines and Air Canada said they are reducing the number of flights to China beginning in February due to falling demand. Several others said they are waiving change and cancellation fees for travelers.