Bay Area schools kick off first day, stress safety

Thousands of Bay Area schools opened their doors for the first day of classes on Thursday.

The San Jose Unified School District, alone, saw close to 25,000 students walk through the doors of 41 schools. But this year districts across the bay are requiring itsBut top of mind this year at all schools is student safety and wellness. students to put away their cell phones in class unless they are needed for lessons.

The goal of the policy is to get students more engaged in class. Though, students have expressed mixed emotions.

“It certainly creates a sort of angst to just get out of class and grab the phone from the holder or just grab it from your backpack,” said Adrian Luerra a student.

Additionally, only two schools in Contra Costa County have implemented a similar policy this year, Mt. Diablo High School and Ygnacio Valley High School.

Students will be required to place their phones in a special bag that can only be opened with a special device only teachers have.

But top of mind this year at all schools is student saftey and wellness.

SJUSD has implemented new wellness centers at certain schools to provide a safe and calming space.

“[The] first day of school is always a little bit hectic with getting students to have their schedules delivered and picked up and making sure every student is in the right place,” said Joseph Heffernan, the principal at Lincoln High School.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The centers have guidance counselors providing support and communication strategies.

““Here it’s about coping strategies, time management, how to talk to their peers and to their parents,” said Jesse Escobar, a counselor with the district.

The school year starts just days after an 11-year-old San Jose boy was struck and killed by a truck.

Pam Foley, a San Jose Council member, sent an email to families urging them to remain vigilant and

“Things can happen to our children on the streets,” Foley said. “This horrible crash occurred. This child died, and it was completely preventable. So that’s my message, drive safely.”