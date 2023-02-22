South Bay Families Left With Damage From Gusty Wind Storm

A 60-foot-tall tree was knocked over by the wind Tuesday night and smashed down onto the Carters' San Jose property, just one of many South Bay families left with a tree tale to tell.

“My dog went crazy. He went absolutely nuts,” said Margaret Carter.

The tree crashed down at 5:30 p.m. and it’s located between her property and the Santa Teresa High School baseball fields.

It broke the fence and half of it landed in the pool, and the branches now fill up the Carter's backyard.

“I thought it was an explosion but then I realized it was the tree that fell,” said Carter. “I’m so lucky because I was just out there about 20 minutes before.”

She is now trying to get a hold of the school district, and her insurance to figure out how to have it cleared out.

“It smashed all the patio furniture there, all the pool furniture, and I don’t know what it did to my pool because it’s a liner pool, you know?” said Carter.

Falling trees aren’t the only issue. The wind also knocked out power to more than 100,000 customers around the Bay Area.

A neighborhood just south of Santana Row lost power around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and late Wednesday afternoon, 2,000 PG&E customers were still in the dark.

Gilberto Olbera says it was a long, cold night.

“All night and in the morning, I keep thinking ‘it’s going to come back on’ but nothing. So I wait for PG&E,” said Gilberto Olbera of San Jose.

PG&E said the wind won’t be as intense Wednesday night as it was Tuesday.

At one point in San Mateo County, one in three homes was in the dark.

“If you see downed power lines, please call 911 and then call PG&E,” said Aaron J. Johnson, vice president of PG&E's Bay Area Region.

Officials say they’re working as fast as possible to restore all the power, especially as we expect rain and possibly snow in low lying areas this week.

“Those crews, once we clean up all of this in the next several days, we will likely be sending crews up into the Sierra Foothills to help with the low snow event. That’s likely, but we have to see what materializes,” said Johnson.