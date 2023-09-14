Palo Alto

Baby beaver spotted in South Bay creek for first time in over a century

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A baby beaver was recently spotted in a South Bay creek for the first time in more than a century.

The 4-month-old beaver was seen on video running near Matadero Creek in Palo Alto.

Wildlife experts say it's the first beaver to be born in the waterway in more than 160 years.

They believe it's the offspring of two beavers that were spotted in the area last year.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The three beavers in Palo Alto are believed to be the result of earlier beavers that were reintroduced to Los Gatos Creek in the 1980s.

Beavers are native to Northern California, but they were nearly hunted to extinction during the 1800s.

This article tagged under:

Palo Alto
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us