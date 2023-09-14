Baby beaver spotted in South Bay creek for first time in over a century

A baby beaver was recently spotted in a South Bay creek for the first time in more than a century.

The 4-month-old beaver was seen on video running near Matadero Creek in Palo Alto.

Wildlife experts say it's the first beaver to be born in the waterway in more than 160 years.

They believe it's the offspring of two beavers that were spotted in the area last year.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The three beavers in Palo Alto are believed to be the result of earlier beavers that were reintroduced to Los Gatos Creek in the 1980s.

Beavers are native to Northern California, but they were nearly hunted to extinction during the 1800s.