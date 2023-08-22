Beyhive, get in formation! Beyoncé is coming to the Bay Area

Get ready Beyhive, Beyoncé is coming to the Bay Area in just eight days.

Levi's Stadium will once again host the superstar and her legion of fans.

It's the second massive concert to hit town in a matter of weeks, and local businesses are hoping to cash in.

It's a hot ticket and the benefits go far beyond the crowd at the stadium

Hotels, restaurants, rideshare services, everyone is gearing up for another gigantic and very profitable concert on Aug. 30.

It will be the fifth time she plays at Levi's, counting the Super Bowl show back in 2016.

Local hotels say it’s like last month's Taylor Swift shows -- they're selling out of rooms fast.

The show itself is sold out, with tickets now going on the secondary market for as much as $3,000 a seat.

Caltrain and VTA say they plan to run extra trains and on Tuesday, Levi's just announced it will extend the noise curfew for Beyoncé's show so she can play till 11 p.m.

Local restaurants also say they're bracing for big business.

"The concerts, like, they'll come early, and they wanna be dressed up and they wanna eat, and we just keep getting 'em, and the real bonus on swift was, we got to feed the crew both times she came here, so that's an extra bonus, and they eat lots of pizza,” said Chuck Hammers, owner of Pizza My Heart.