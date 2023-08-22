Beyoncé

Beyhive, get in formation! Beyoncé is coming to the Bay Area

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Get ready Beyhive, Beyoncé is coming to the Bay Area in just eight days.

Levi's Stadium will once again host the superstar and her legion of fans.

It's the second massive concert to hit town in a matter of weeks, and local businesses are hoping to cash in. 

It's a hot ticket and the benefits go far beyond the crowd at the stadium

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Hotels, restaurants, rideshare services, everyone is gearing up for another gigantic and very profitable concert on Aug. 30.

It will be the fifth time she plays at Levi's, counting the Super Bowl show back in 2016.

Santa Clara Jul 29

Swifties pack Levi's Stadium for night 2 of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

Business Feb 7, 2021

The 11 Most Memorable Super Bowl Halftime Performances

Local hotels say it’s like last month's Taylor Swift shows -- they're selling out of rooms fast. 

The show itself is sold out, with tickets now going on the secondary market for as much as $3,000 a seat. 

Caltrain and VTA say they plan to run extra trains and on Tuesday, Levi's just announced it will extend the noise curfew for Beyoncé's show so she can play till 11 p.m. 

Local restaurants also say they're bracing for big business.

"The concerts, like, they'll come early, and they wanna be dressed up and they wanna eat, and we just keep getting 'em, and the real bonus on swift was, we got to feed the crew both times she came here, so that's an extra bonus, and they eat lots of pizza,” said Chuck Hammers, owner of Pizza My Heart.

This article tagged under:

BeyoncéLevi's StadiumTaylor Swift
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us