Police are investigating a deadly collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist in San Jose.

The incident was reported at 10:18 a.m. Monday on Bascom Avenue, near the Interstate 880 on- and off-ramp.

The bicyclist died at the scene, and the driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.