Bicyclist Dies After Collision With Vehicle in Sunnyvale

A bicyclist died after a collision with a vehicle in Sunnyvale on Monday evening, according to the city's Department of Public Safety.

The collision was reported at 5:11 p.m. in the area of South Wolfe Road and Inverness Way. The bicyclist was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries there.

His name was not yet available from the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office as of Tuesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Investigator David Larks at (408) 730-7109.