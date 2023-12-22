Bicyclist dies from injuries suffered in San Jose collision

A bicyclist who was hospitalized with serious injuries following a collision last week in San Jose has died, police said Thursday.

The collision happened about 7:40 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the area of Monterey Highway and Alma Avenue.

A 2019 white Ford van that was headed north on Monterey was turning into a parking lot south of Alma when it collided with the bicyclist, who was riding north in the bike lane, police said.

The man riding the bicycle lost control and hit a fire hydrant after the collision.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Tuesday, according to San Jose police. His name was not released.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The death is San Jose's 46th fatal collision and 48th traffic death of 2023.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Detective Malvido #4206 of the San Jose Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit at 4206@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 277-4654.