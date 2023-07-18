Gilroy

Bicyclist killed by tree branch in Gilroy

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bicyclist was killed Tuesday when a tree branch fell on her in Gilroy, the California Highway Patrol said. 

The 65-year-old woman was traveling southbound on Roop Road north of Leavesley Road at an unknown speed when a large tree branch broke off and struck her as she was riding on her bike, CHP said. The woman was pinned on the ground by the branch. 

Emergency crews arrived and began to treat her, but she later died at the hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed this event is asked to contact Officer J. Silveira at the Hollister-Gilroy area CHP office, (408) 427-0700.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Gilroy
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us