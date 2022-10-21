Scooter Rider, 18, Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in San Jose

An 18-year-old riding an electric scooter died after being struck by a school bus in San Jose Friday morning, police and the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened at about 6:50 a.m. in the area of South 10th and Reed streets, according to police.

None of the 14 students on the bus at the time of the collision were injured, the CHP said.

Police initially said the victim was a bicyclist.

Further information wasn't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.