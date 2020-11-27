Black Friday Lines Shorter Than Usual in South Bay

Black Friday usually means long lines outside big box stores for holiday shopping deals. However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, both retailers and shoppers had to make some changes this year.

Some counties such as Santa Clara County have been strictly enforcing crowd sizes, masking and social distancing.

A store manager at Best Buy in San Jose told NBC Bay Area that people usually spend the night waiting for the best deals, but not this year.

In Santa Clara County, officials are out monitoring that stores remain at 25% capacity. For Best Buy in San Jose, that means only 80 people at a time.

“It's actually heartening to see that it is empty," San Jose resident Melissa Nievera-Lozano said. "It lets me know that people are taking it seriously. Or if they are out like us, they are wearing masks.”