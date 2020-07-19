BLM Protest in Los Gatos Leads to Gridlock on Hwy 17

Protesters in support of the Black Lives Matter movement faced off with counter-protesters in Los Gatos Sunday afternoon.

The protest, which was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., started in the area of Main Street and Santa Cruz Avenue, according to a Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department tweet.

LGMSPD is aware that a protest is planned in Los Gatos on July 19. Start timeis 11:00 AM in the area of Main St. and N. Santa Cruz Ave. Expect traffic delays in the downtown area from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. @TownLG #protest #lgmspd — Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department (@LGMSPolice) July 17, 2020

"We are here protesting in Los Gatos because the people here are constantly closing their eyes and closing their ears to what is going on," said Kiana Simmons, a woman who attended Sunday's protest.

Approximately 100 demonstrators marched from Town Plaza Park down to Blossom Hill Road and back.

During the demonstrations, vehicle traffic was stopped due to protesters blocking the area.

Gridlock in Los Gatos after some people walk onto Highway 17 toward the end of a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Some Heated exchanges between protestors and counter protestors. SB Highway 17 at a standstill,police diverting traffic onto highway 9. pic.twitter.com/wiUBchuN4m — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) July 19, 2020

Authorities advised the public to avoid the area.

Protesters are currently stopped at University and Roberts Rd. All vehicle traffic please avoid area. #trafficupdatelg #lgmspd @TownLG — Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department (@LGMSPolice) July 19, 2020

According to Doug Moretto, a retired police captain, a flyer was circulated in the Los Gatos area earlier during week that frightened residents.

Moretto said the flyer suggested vandalism and the shut down of businesses.

In addition to Black Lives Matter supporters, a group of people holding American flags, some with a blue line indicating support for law enforcement, showed up at the gathering and stood on a corner adjacent to the planned protest.

Moretto said there was no confrontation at the protest, but rather groups of people exercising their right of free assembly and right of free speech.

No damages or injuries were reported during the protest.