2 bodies found in abandoned pickup truck in Santa Cruz Mountains

Detectives on Tuesday were trying to solve a mystery after two bodies were found in the back of an abandoned pickup truck in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

The discovery was made along Highway 35/Skyline Boulevard, three miles south of Castle Rock State Park.

In a statement, the California Highway Patrol said this is an active and ongoing investigation, adding that "two deceased individuals were located in a vehicle…As the deaths were not witnessed, they are coded as suspicious until a coroner can confirm cause and manner of death."

The CHP said if autopsy results indicate something more, they’ll follow those investigative leads.

A tow truck, escorted by a CHP vehicle, was seen Tuesday hauling away the pickup truck where sources said they found the two bodies.

It’s a quiet and remote area with few residents, and there were no visible surveillance cameras.

Castle Rock, however, is popular with hikers. Many were stunned to hear about the grim discovery, given the popularity of the park.