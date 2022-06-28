Diridon Station

Bomb Squad Investigates Suspicious Package at San Jose Diridon Station

By NBC Bay Area staff

The San Jose Diridon Station is closed as officials investigate reports of a suspicious package.

A train conductor reported the incident at 4:30 p.m. and when San Mateo County sheriff's arrived, they too found the package suspicious.

The contacted the San Jose Police Department to assist with their bomb unit and requested the station be evacuated.

The bomb unit is still at the scene and there is no reported time of reopening.

Caltrain set up a bus bridge for passengers affected by delays.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

