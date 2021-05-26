Bomb Squad, Police Search Home of Suspect in San Jose VTA Yard Mass Shooting

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including a San Jose bomb squad, are searching the home of the suspected gunman in Wednesday's Valley Transportation yard mass shooting.
Officials said at least nine people are dead, including the suspect, in the shooting. The gunman has been identified as VTA employee Samuel Cassidy.
Officials are investigating whether a fire at the home located on Angmar Court was set before the shooting.
Fire department officials said responding crews found an empty gas can and smell of gasoline inside the burnt home. Crews also found hundreds of rounds of ammo throughout the house.
