VTA Yard Shooting

Bomb Squad, Police Search Home of Suspect in San Jose VTA Yard Mass Shooting

FBI and ATF agents are also at the scene investigating

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including a San Jose bomb squad, are searching the home of the suspected gunman in Wednesday's Valley Transportation yard mass shooting.

Officials said at least nine people are dead, including the suspect, in the shooting. The gunman has been identified as VTA employee Samuel Cassidy.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.
Authorities are calling a fire at the VTA shooting gunman's home "suspicious." The fire was reported at around 6:30 a.m. and law enforcement continue investigating the exact connection between that incident and the shooting. Bob Redell reports.

San Jose 4 hours ago

Multiple 2-Alarm Structure Fires in San Jose

San Jose 5 hours ago

Mass Shooting Leaves 8 Dead at VTA Yard in San Jose: Sheriff

Officials are investigating whether a fire at the home located on Angmar Court was set before the shooting.

Fire department officials said responding crews found an empty gas can and smell of gasoline inside the burnt home. Crews also found hundreds of rounds of ammo throughout the house.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

VTA Yard ShootingSan Jose
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us