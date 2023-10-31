Boo Crew's haunted house in San Jose expected to attract thousands

The Boo Crew has delivered again.

For the 23rd time, the group of family and friends has built an elaborate haunted house in San Jose.

This year's display is called the Ghoulish Goods Factory, and it's filled with some pretty scary products.

Doors to the haunted house on Church Street opened at 4 p.m. Tuesday. More than 3,000 visitors are expected to walk through on Halloween night.

NBC Bay Area's Marianne Favro has more in the video report above.