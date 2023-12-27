6-year-old boy injured in Christmas night shooting in Mountain View

A 6-year-old boy was injured Christmas night when at least one person allegedly shot into a home in Mountain View, police said Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Clark Avenue, according to police.

Responding officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

A man also suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his lower body during the incident, according to police.

Citing a preliminary investigation, police believe at least one person allegedly shot into the home before running away. Authorities searched the area, but they didn't find the suspect or suspects.

The suspect or suspects remained unidentified as of Wednesday, and a motive for the shooting was still unclear.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov. Those wishing to remain anonymous are instructed to call 650-903-6618.