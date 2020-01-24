Brazen Daytime Burglary in South San Jose Caught on Ring Video

A brazen South San Jose burglary captured in broad daylight on a Ring home security system Thursday afternoon shows three suspects as they make away with the residents’ entire safe among other items.

The burglary occurred at about 2:10 p.m. Thursday in the 7000 block of Basking Ridge Avenue, police said. Three male suspects broke into the home and stole various items then fled in a black, early 2000s, four-door, Mercedes Benz with tinted windows.

Resident Loi Ma said that he kept all of his important documents in the safe.

“There were passports, Social Security cards, $1,000 cash … we worry about a fire,” Ma said. The suspects also stole a backpack with a camera, Ma said.

The suspects are described as possibly African-American males in their late teens to early 20s, wearing black hoodies with their faces partially covered, police said. The suspects have not been identified or apprehended.

Ma said that his regular alarm was turned off because when he left his house his Wi-Fi wasn’t connected. The Ring alarm did work, but he and his wife did not realize that a robbery was taking place. Ma said the suspects knocked on the sliding-glass back door at about 2:10 p.m. A short time later they can be seen exiting the house with Ma’s possessions.

Anyone with information should contact the San Jose Police Department’s Burglary Unit at 408-277-4401. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 408-947-7867.