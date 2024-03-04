Man apprehended after allegedly breaking into San Jose fire station

A man was taken into custody Saturday night after he allegedly broke into a fire station in San Jose.

Firefighters at Station No. 8 said the man kicked in a door to get inside and then stole gear and personal items.

Firefighters returning from an emergency call noticed the damaged door and allegedly caught the man on his way out.

"They noticed that he was carrying some items with him: a laptop and some other items," San Jose Fire Department Captain Louis Alanis said. "Subject went into the creek, threw some of the items in the water. The crew from Station No. 8 called San Jose police because of the break-in. Eventually San Jose police apprehended the subject."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Firefighters said they've experienced some vehicle break-ins, but this is the first time someone has broken into the station.

Since they live at the station 24/7 during their shifts, they feel as if someone broke into their home.