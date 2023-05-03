Broken Water Main Floods San Jose Industrial Park

A ruptured water main in San Jose flooded the loading docks at a commercial building early Wednesday morning, and water was flowing down nearby streets of an industrial park.

Video from the scene showed water gushing from the busted pipe at an industrial park in the 500 block of Brennan Street, near Junction Avenue in North San Jose.

Firefighters responded to the scene to try to assess the damage once the water is shut off.

It was not immediately clear what caused the rupture.