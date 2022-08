Firefighters are battling a residential fire that spread onto the side of Interstate 680 in San Jose.

The fire started at a condominium complex on the 600 block of Easton Drive at around 1:45 p.m., firefighters said.

Flames quickly spread onto the northbound side of the freeway, firefighters said.

Aerial footage from NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger captured embers falling onto other nearby homes.

Officials ask everyone avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

