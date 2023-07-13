Santa Clara County

Brush fire sparks on Mount Umunhum in the South Bay

By NBC Bay Area staff

A brush fire sparked on Mount Umunhum in the South Bay early Thursday as smoke and flames could be seen from a distance on PG&E cameras.

The flames reportedly started after a recreational vehicle crashed and caught fire then the blaze spread to surrounding brush.

The vehicle's occupants were able to escape without injuries, CHP officials said.

Firefighters stopped forward progress of the flames at about 2.5 acres, fire officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

