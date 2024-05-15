South Bay students, teachers take annual Bus Trip for Education

A push for better education will be front and center Wednesday at the state Capitol in Sacramento, and it comes as teachers in the South Bay plan to rally for pay raises.

Students, parents and teachers from state Sen. Dave Cortese's District 15 in the South Bay were participating in the 21st annual Bus Trip for Education, taking them to Sacramento.

The annual excursions are an opportunity for participants to learn about pending legislation surrounding education, and they usually take place after the governor releases revised budgets in May.

This year, Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to dip into a rainy day fund to protect funding for TK-12 schools in California, though funding for the California State University and University of California systems could be at risk.

Meanwhile, teachers within the Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District are bucking for better pay. On Wednesday morning, they plan to rally outside Los Gatos and Saratoga high schools to try to convince the district they deserve a raise.

In a news release, the union said their teachers rank dead last for the percent of total outgo compared to other teacher salaries in Santa Clara County and that many of their teachers need to supplement their income with a second job.