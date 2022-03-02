Cain Velasquez Fired at, Rammed Truck Carrying Man Charged With Molesting Family Member: DA

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday after he allegedly shot a man in a truck carrying another man who has been charged with molesting a member of Velasquez’s family, officials said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon in the South Bay, according to officials. Velasquez, 39, allegedly fired into a truck carrying Harry Goularte, who is facing felony charges for allegedly molesting a child, and two of his relatives, including his stepfather. Velasquez is also accused of ramming his truck into the truck carrying Goularte and his relatives, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

Goularte was headed to get an electronic monitoring bracelet – a condition of his release from custody after being arraigned – when Velasquez allegedly attacked, the district attorney's office said.

Goularte's stepfather, 63, was shot once, but he is expected to survive.

Velasquez was stopped by Morgan Hill police near Madrone Avenue in San Jose and arrested, the district attorney's office said.

He faces several charges, including attempted murder. His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"The sad tragedy is that Mr. Velasquez chose to take the law into his own hands, endangering the public and everyone in the truck," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "This act of violence also causes more pain and suffering to his family."

Velasquez, driving a Ford pickup truck, allegedly first fired at the victims in their Chevrolet Silverado truck at about 3 p.m. in the area of Cochran Road and Butterfield Boulevard in Morgan Hill, according to the district attorney's office. Goularte's stepfather was driving the Silverado.

During an 11-mile "high speed chase through busy streets" into South San Jose, Velasquez allegedly rammed his truck into the Silverado and fired multiple shots from his .40-caliber handgun, which was registered, according to the district attorney's office.

Goularte was not injured, according to the district attorney's office. It wasn't immediately clear if the third person in the Silverado was hurt.

Back on Feb. 23, Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies responded to a day care on the 600 block of Powder Horn Court in San Martin after receiving a report about an alleged sexual assault involving a child.

After talking with the 4-year-old victim and other parties, investigators determined that a sexual assault had occurred, according to the sheriff's office. Goularte, accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile victim on "multiple occasions," was later arrested and booked on charges of lewd acts with a minor under the age of 14.

Goularte was arraigned Feb. 25 and released from custody without bail despite the district attorney's objections, the office said.

Under conditions of his release, he was told to remain in home detention in Morgan Hill, stay 100 yards away from any child under the age of 14 and wear an electronic monitoring bracelet, according to the district attorney's office.