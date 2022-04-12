Cain Velasquez Says ‘Justice Will Be Served' in Attempted Murder Case

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez released a statement Tuesday as he faces attempted murder charges.

Investigators say Velasquez on Feb. 28 fired a gun into a truck carrying a man accused of molesting his close family member. The shooting in San Jose injured another person in the same vehicle.

Authorities later arrested Velasquez in Morgan Hill.

"To everyone that has expressed your support, my family and I will never be able to thank you enough," Velasquez said in a statement posted on Twitter. "To the true victims of this case, may God give you the strength to come forward. Though it is most difficult to relive the pain that has happened to you, in speaking the truth, justice will be served and your own true healing will start."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Velasquez is scheduled to appear in a South Bay courtroom Tuesday afternoon and may enter a plea.

He is currently being held without bail.