Ex-UFC fighter Cain Velasquez to be sentenced in 2022 shooting

Former UFC fighter Cain Velasquez on Monday was in Santa Clara County court for sentencing in a freeway shooting that took place more than two years ago.

Velasquez could face decades in prison or be released. He pleaded no contest to attempted murder and other charges last year in the case.

Investigators say in 2022 Velasquez shot at a vehicle carrying a man suspected of molesting his young relative, and a bullet struck and injured another person in the vehicle.

Velasquez recently discussed the case on the Kyle Kingsbury Podcast and admitted he handled the situation the wrong way.

Velasquez's sentence could run anywhere from a maximum of 40 years down to time served and probation with no additional custody, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.