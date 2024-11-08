Cake shop in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood broken into again

A cake shop in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood is looking to up its security after a third break-in.

The Nothing Bundt Cakes location on Meridian Avenue was broken into overnight earlier this week. A Starbucks next door was also hit.

Nothing Bundt Cakes owner Angela Simas said the bakery was first broken into in 2020, again on Sept. 9, and once more this week.

Simas said the thieves smashed through the front windows all three times.

"He took the quarters out of the tills, so maybe he's doing laundry," she said. "We can't see what he had. It was like a metal thing, probably like you break into a car window is what he probably went into the front door with. Last time it was a rock."

It's not known if the three break-ins are connected.

Simas said she's now looking to replace all the glass on her storefront with bulletproof glass.