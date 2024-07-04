San Jose water park opens up under new CaliBunga name

Bay Area residents looking for ways to beat the heat have a new option.

CaliBunga Waterpark in San Jose officially opened Thursday after a delay.

The park was previously called Raging Waters before it suddenly closed last year. It was supposed to open under its new name last weekend, but electrical issues triggered a delay.

Mayor Matt Mahan said the water park is a much-needed attraction for East San Jose.

"Having CaliBunga open means a lot economically for our city, particularly for eastside San Jose," he said. "We hope that as folks come visit and enjoy the water park that they stick around and have lunch or dinner here."

City leaders are talking about reimagining the park and bringing in new operators.

The current operators were brought in to revive the location over the next two years.