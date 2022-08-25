Caltrain Employee Injured Near Palo Alto Station

A Caltrain contractor is recovering in the hospital after being injured in Palo Alto early Thursday.

The man, who has not been identified, fell about 25 feet through wood decking on a walkway next to a rail bridge near the California Avenue Station around 1 a.m., Caltrain said.

He suffered serious injuries but is in stable condition at Stanford Medical Center.

Caltrain is investigating the incident and has suspended construction in the area.

“Safety is always our top priority at Caltrain and we are working diligently to address today’s incident,” Caltrain said in a statement.

Westbound Oregon Expressway is closed at Bryant Street as well as the northbound and southbound ramps from Alma Street to westbound Oregon, Palo Alto police said.

There is no estimated time of reopening.