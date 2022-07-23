Caltrain Commuter Train Fatally Hits Pedestrian in Palo Alto

A Caltrain commuter train has struck and killed a pedestrian in Palo Alto late Saturday afternoon.

It happened at approximately 4:47 p.m., when the northbound train #253 collided with an individual near West Meadow Drive.

There were approximately 200 passengers on the train at the time of the collision, according to Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman.

Emergency personnel are on scene and trains are currently stopped at the incident area.

Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said trains will be single-tracking through the affected area until it is cleared.

This is Caltrain's sixth fatality of 2022.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office's Transit Police Bureau is investigating the incident.

There are no further details at this time.