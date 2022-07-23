Palo Alto

Caltrain Commuter Train Fatally Hits Pedestrian in Palo Alto

There were approximately 200 passengers on the train at the time of the collision, according to Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman.

By Bay City News

Getty Images

A Caltrain commuter train has struck and killed a pedestrian in Palo Alto late Saturday afternoon.

It happened at approximately 4:47 p.m., when the northbound train #253 collided with an individual near West Meadow Drive.

There were approximately 200 passengers on the train at the time of the collision, according to Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman.

Emergency personnel are on scene and trains are currently stopped at the incident area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said trains will be single-tracking through the affected area until it is cleared.

This is Caltrain's sixth fatality of 2022.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office's Transit Police Bureau is investigating the incident.

Local

Alexis Gabe 1 hour ago

More Items Found in Alexis Gabe Search

Hayward 2 hours ago

Man Found Dead of Apparent Stabbing on Saturday Morning

There are no further details at this time.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Palo AltoCaltrain
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us