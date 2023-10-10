San Jose

Caltrain hits and kills person on tracks in San Jose

By Bay City News

tlmd_caltrain
TELEMUNDO 48

A Caltrain struck and killed someone on the tracks in San Jose on Tuesday morning.

Northbound train No. 403, which runs from Gilroy to San Francisco, fatally struck the person near Skyway Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m., according to Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman.

The train remained stopped in the area as of 6:50 a.m. with 97 passengers on board, Lieberman said.

No other injuries were reported.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us