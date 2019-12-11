Caltrain Strikes Someone on Mountain View Tracks

A Caltrain struck someone on the tracks in Mountain View on Wednesday afternoon, according to the transit agency.

Southbound train No. 152, heading from San Francisco to San Jose, struck the person near the Castro Street grade crossing, according to Caltrain.

Emergency crews are tending to the person hit by the train, and there was not immediately any update on their condition. No injuries were reported among the roughly 300 passengers aboard the train, Caltrain officials said.

Trains are stopped in the area and experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes.