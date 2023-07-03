Caltrans clears homeless encampment in South San Jose

After days of warning, Caltrans swept out a homeless encampment in South San Jose Monday morning.

Several small encampments on the Caltrans property along Branham Lane were cleared, leaving previous inhabitants in limbo but many nearby residents relieved.

Just about everything the roughly 30 inhabitants did not take with them was leveled and dumped.

"This is ridiculous," encampment resident Jason Silva said. "They say that they’re trying to help us. They're not trying to help us. They’re trying to kill us."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Encampment residents said they lost shelters, personal belongings and even their pet cats.

"I don’t know where the cats are," Steve Steffke said. "It was a mama and three of her kittens."

Advocate Shaunn Cartwright of the Unhoused Response Group said the sweeps are traumatic and, with no place to go for those who are uprooted, a waste of government money.

"If you save that money and direct it in ways that actually helped people, it would be a much better use of money," Cartwright said.

A CalTrans spokesman said the agency followed proper protocol by posting the abatement notice 72 hours in advance and that the city was on hand to recommend resources to those affected. Caltrans also emphasized it does not remove animals.

A nearby resident who wished to remain anonymous said the sweep was a relief due to what she called ongoing problems of loitering, trespassing and theft.

"I know it's difficult," the resident said. "You can’t just sweep them up and put them somewhere. But they need to have a designated place because being on the side of a residence is not good."