Smash-and-grab robbers hit camera store in Campbell

A longtime South Bay business spent Wednesday morning cleaning up after being hit during an overnight smash-and-grab robbery.

The owner of San Jose Camera & Video on Winchester Boulevard in Campbell said several thieves rammed a car through the store's front door early Wednesday morning. They proceeded to tear down multiple gates and steal a bunch of expensive camera equipment.

Police said the suspects fled in a stolen car, and officers stopped their pursuit after a short chase.

It's unclear exactly how much was taken, but owner Chris Cismondi said they have been broken into multiple times in the last few years.

"I think we're about the third or fourth camera store in the past couple weeks that the same thing has happened to in the Bay Area," Cismondi said. "It's kind of a shame because we've been in business for almost 100 years. It's been in my family for 76 years, fourth generation. It's getting tough to stay in business and operate when this stuff happens."

Cismondi said rising insurance and now repair costs are making it much harder for small business owners.