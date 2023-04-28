Campbell K-9 Officer a Tribute to Late 10-Year-Old Boy

The newest K-9 officer at the Campbell Police Department officially is on duty after his extensive training. His name is Rohen.

Rohen is named after a 10-year-old Michigan boy, Rohen Clark, who died in February 2022 and whose donated organs helped save the lives of more than 20 people, including a 1-year-old boy and a 56-year-old woman.

Rohen, who dreamed of becoming a K-9 handler, died of a brain aneurysm. Among the recipients of his donated organs is Wendy Ryan of Virginia, whose brother is Campbell police Chief Gary Berg. Ryan was within weeks of dying when she received Rohen’s small bowel and large intestines.

Campbell PD / Candy Labadie K-9 Rohen and Rohen Clark

On Saturday, which would have been Rohen’s 12th birthday, Ryan will meet Rohen’s mom for the first time in person.

"In her darkest hour, when she had just lost her son, she made a choice to give life to other people," Ryan said of Candy Labadie. "And I don’t know that she’ll ever understand the duality of how I hold that in my heart. She saved my life."

Labadie is grateful herself knowing Rohen has a namesake.

"We now have K-9 Rohen, and it's honestly the most amazing tribute we could ever have as a family," she said. "And anyone who knows Rohen knows how excited he is in heaven, knowing that there's a puppy named after him."

Berg added: "I believe K-9 Rohen will just be a symbol and a remembrance that we can all impact people's lives in both small and large ways."

Rohen’s mom also wants to encourage other people to agree to become organ donors. She says as horrible her son’s death is, his life-saving donations have helped ease some of her sadness.

There are 114,000 Americans currently awaiting an organ transplant, 22,000 of whom are in California. An average of 22 people die every day waiting.

To register as an organ donor, visit https://donatelifecalifornia.org.